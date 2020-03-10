mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alina Baraz Announces Debut Album With "Morocco" Single Featuring 6LACK

Alex Zidel
March 10, 2020 11:17
Mom+Pop
Mom+Pop

Morocco
Alina Baraz Feat. 6LACK

Alina Baraz is coming through with her new album "It Was Divine" in May 2020, beginning the rollout with "Morocco."


26-year-old Cleveland native Alina Baraz is criminally underrated but she's looking to change that narrative through the release of her debut studio album this year. In the past, we've seen her burst onto the scene with singles featuring Khalid, and now she's back with 6LACK.

"Morrocco" was released tonight with a feature from East Atlanta singer 6LACK, serving as the first single from Alina Baraz's upcoming debut album It Was Divine. The full body of work will be available in May 2020, via Mom+Pop.

This follows up the arrival of "Trust," which was Baraz's first new single of the year. Listen to "Morocco" below and let us know if you'll be checking for her upcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics:

My favorite view is me covered in you
Nothing but my perfume
Oh, I love the taste of you
Turquoise bedroom
Crystal clear, ocean view
Play some, Badu

Alina Baraz
Alina Baraz 6LACK It Was Divine new song announcement new album
