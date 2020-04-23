mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alina Baraz & Khalid Are An R&B Dream On "Off The Grid"

Rose Lilah
April 23, 2020 13:57
Alina Baraz recruits Khalid on "Off the Grid."


Alina Baraz is dropping off her debut album, Divine, tomorrow. Ahead of the album's release she gives fans one final taste-- and it's a pretty tasty-- a collaboration with Khalid titled "Off the Grid."

The song is loving, delicate duet, each artist's voice nearing whisper-levels, over enchanting production. Alina's album features a low-key cast of stars, not limited to Khalid, but also including 6lack on the previously-released single "Morocco," as well as Smino, and perhaps most surprising - Nas. That's quite the co-sign, as if the other artists weren't enough already.

Are you a fan yet? We've featured her on our R&B SEASON playlist too, if you're not yet familiar, check that out here.

Check back tomorrow for the new album.

Quotable Lyrics

Say the word and I know I follow
Off the grid in, in the other ride though
Could be nice in the summer time
We could sit inside in the silence

Alina Baraz Khalid rnb season
