Alicia Keys Teams Up With Tierra Whack On "Me x 7"

Alicia Keys is one of the most legendary singers out there as her extensive catalog speaks for itself. With time, the artist has been able to increase her life experiences, leading to deeper music that speaks to her personal triumphs and hardships. On her latest album ALICIA, Keys gets very honest about all of these things, especially on the song "Me x 7" which features the likes of Tierra Whack.

In this song, both artists deliver verses about a relationship that seems to be falling apart at the seams. Keys acknowledges that she is deeply in love with this person although she is worried that she cares more about this person than she does herself. This leads to an inner-conflict that pains here. It's one of those songs that many can relate to, which makes it all that much more powerful.

Give it a listen, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I should take a shot in the mornin'

Cheers to all my fears

Last night, I was caught in a moment

How did I get here?

Reminiscin' old times I had

Smile from ear to ear

Maybe it's not that bad

I shouldn't even care