Alicia Keys Taps Pusha T On "Plentiful"

Alicia Keys blessed fans with Alicia last year but now, she's returned with another new project titled, Keys. In the streaming era, it isn't uncommon for artists to pack songs onto the tracklist for commercial success. But when Alicia does it, you know there's tons of thought and meticulous ear for detail that goes into the choice.

On her new album, Keys, which extends to 26 songs over the course of two discs, she hones into the hip-hop influence even further. No song better exemplifies this than the project opener, "Plentiful" ft. Pusha T. Push delivers a stellar verse while Alicia Keys' soothing yet powerful vocal chops commandeer the gritty organs bouncing out of the production, which was co-produced by Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz.

Check the song out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Still got it cheaper, though

Scales like a Libra, yo

Playin' with these keys like Alicia, that's a secret, though

Only on a need to know, nah, you don't need to know

Had to tell the truth on this beat like Beanie Sigel, though