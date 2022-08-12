mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alicia Keys Shares The Deluxe Version Of “KEYS” With Lucky Daye & Brent Faiyaz

Hayley Hynes
August 12, 2022 18:58
KEYS II
Alicia Keys

The 15-time Grammy Award winner kicked off her North American tour earlier this month.


After delivering her super successful KEYS album in late 2021, New York’s own Alicia Keys has returned with the project’s deluxe edition, boasting two new features from Lucky Daye and Brent Faiyaz.

While Lucky previously hopped on “Come For Me (Unlocked)” along with Khalid, he also helped out with a new title called “Stay.” For the latter’s part, he’s following his successful collaboration with the mother of two on “GHETTO GATSBY” from his Wasteland album with “Trillions” and its accompanying music video.

A press release points out, “As with the previously released version, KEYS listeners will be treated to a dual, one-of-a-kind sonic experience – the Originals side contains songs that are quintessentially Alicia, reminiscent of the groundbreaking soundscape that everyone has come to know and love since her debut.” 

On the Unlocked side, “Alicia samples her KEYS originals with the help of GRAMMY® Award winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It for a fresh irresistible vibe.”

Stream KEYS II on Apple Music below, and let us know which new addition to the tracklist is your favourite in the comments

KEYS II Tracklist:

1. Plentiful (Originals) [feat. Pusha T]

2. Skydive (Originals)

3. Best Of Me (Originals)

4. Dead End Road (Originals)

5. Is It Insane (Originals)

6. Billions (Originals)

7. Love When You Call My Name (Originals)

8. Only You (Originals)

9. Daffodils (Originals)

10. Old Memories (Originals)

11. Nat King Cole (Originals)

12. Paper Flowers (Originals) [feat. Brandi Carlile]

13. Like Water (Originals) 

14. Stay (feat. Lucky Daye)

15. In Common - Black Coffee Remix

16. KEYS

17. Only You (Unlocked)

18. Skydive (Unlocked)

19. Best Of Me (Unlocked)

20. LALA (Unlocked) [feat. Swae Lee]

21. Nat King Cole (Unlocked) [feat Lil Wayne]

22. Is It Insane (Unlocked)

23. Come For Me (Unlocked) [feat. Khalid & Lucky Daye]

24. Old Memories (Unlocked)

25. Dead End Road (Unlocked)

26. Love When You Call My Name (Unlocked)

27. Daffodils (Unlocked)

28. Billions (Unlocked)

29. Trillions (feat. Brent Faiyaz)

30. In Common - Kaskade Radio Mix

Alicia Keys new music deluxe album keys KEYS II Brent Faiyaz Lucky Daye r&b
