Alicia Keys Returns With "Keys" Ft. Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Swae Lee, Khalid, Lucky Daye & More

In Spring 2022, Alicia Keys will release her graphic novel, Girl on Fire, and when she wasn't working on its development, she was mapping out her skincare brand, Keys Soulcare. The Grammy winner has managed to balance those two projects with her live shows and home life, but she also found the time to squeeze in her eighth studio album, a double-disc feature titled Keys.

The release follows her 2020 album Alicia and in a recent interview with Marie Claire, the singer spoke about her current approach to music, her life, and her overall career. “I’m reaching a place where I’m much more confidently clear about the power I possess,” said Keys. “I’ve always been strong and determined. I haven’t not known my power, but now I’m clearly aware of all of it, as opposed to just pieces of it.”

Features on the project include Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Swae Lee, Khalid, Lucky Daye, and Brandi Carlile. Stream Keys and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

Disc 1 (Originals)

1. Plentiful ft. Pusha T

2. Skydive

3. Best of Me

4. Dead End Road

5. Is It Insane

6. Billions

7. Love When You Call My Name

8. Only You

9. Daffodils

10. Old Memories

11. Nat King Cole

12. Paper Flowers ft. Brandi Carlile

13. Like Water

14. KEYS

Disc 2 (Unlocked)

1. Only You

2. Skydive

3. Bet of Me

4. LALA ft. Swae Lee

5. Nat King Cole ft. Lil Wayne

6. Is It Insane

7. Come For Me ft. Khalid, Lucky Daye

8. Old Memories

9. Dead End Road

10. Love When You Call My Name

11. Daffodils

12. Billions

