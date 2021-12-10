mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alicia Keys Returns With "Keys" Ft. Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Swae Lee, Khalid, Lucky Daye & More

Erika Marie
December 10, 2021 03:02
Keys
Alicia Keys

"Keys" arrives as a two-disc feature of over two dozen tracks labeled the Originals or Unlocked versions.


In Spring 2022, Alicia Keys will release her graphic novel, Girl on Fire, and when she wasn't working on its development, she was mapping out her skincare brand, Keys Soulcare. The Grammy winner has managed to balance those two projects with her live shows and home life, but she also found the time to squeeze in her eighth studio album, a double-disc feature titled Keys.

The release follows her 2020 album Alicia and in a recent interview with Marie Claire, the singer spoke about her current approach to music, her life, and her overall career. “I’m reaching a place where I’m much more confidently clear about the power I possess,” said Keys. “I’ve always been strong and determined. I haven’t not known my power, but now I’m clearly aware of all of it, as opposed to just pieces of it.”

Features on the project include Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Swae Lee, Khalid, Lucky Daye, and Brandi Carlile. Stream Keys and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

Disc 1 (Originals)

1. Plentiful ft. Pusha T
2. Skydive
3. Best of Me
4. Dead End Road
5. Is It Insane
6. Billions
7. Love When You Call My Name
8. Only You
9. Daffodils
10. Old Memories
11. Nat King Cole
12. Paper Flowers ft. Brandi Carlile
13. Like Water
14. KEYS

Disc 2 (Unlocked)

1. Only You
2. Skydive
3. Bet of Me
4. LALA ft. Swae Lee
5. Nat King Cole ft. Lil Wayne
6. Is It Insane
7. Come For Me ft. Khalid, Lucky Daye
8. Old Memories
9. Dead End Road
10. Love When You Call My Name
11. Daffodils
12. Billions

