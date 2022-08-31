Fans often get a little handsy during concerts when it comes to touching their favorite artists, but Alicia Keys was downright attacked with affection. Overzealous fans aren't something new to the industry, as concertgoers worldwide often take advantage of any opportunity that gets them close to their favorite stars. During live performances, anything can happen, from fans rushing stages to front row admirers reaching as far as their arms will go.

We recently reported on Busta Rhymes smacking a woman's hand away as he was on stage before scolding the man she was with for allowing the attempt. Then, yesterday (August 30), a clip of Alicia Keys surfaced that showed the singer being grabbed by a fan.

In the video, Keys was seen walking through a controlled crowd with security by her side as she sang. She touched fans' hands as she passed by and smiled as they screamed, but one woman grabbed the singer by the face and planted a long kiss on her cheek. It was apparent by the look on Keys's face that she was shocked at the interaction.

The public weighed in about people being too comfortable with touching others, especially during a time when we're still dealing with COVID-19 and Monkey Pox. After going viral, Alicia Keys reacted to the exchange.

"Trust me, I was like what the F*CK!!!!!!!!!!" she said. "Don't she know what time it is??? [clock emojis][mind blown emojis]."

Some people questioned why security didn't step in. Check it out below.