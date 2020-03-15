Alicia Keys has been steadily releasing singles for her upcoming project ALICIA, which was originally set to release next Friday. However, eager fans of Alicia took to twitter to announce that her album had been postponed, all before she was able to make a formal announcement.

ALICIA has been made available for pre-order on streaming services for several weeks now as it was expected to release on March 20th. However, fans who recently decided to check on the status of their album pre-order found out that the release date is now May 15th, 2020.

News of the push back comes as a shock to her fans who have been eagerly waiting Keys' first full-length release in 4 years. Keys has shared singles such as "Show Me Love", "Time Machine", and "Underdog" in anticipation of her album release. We are yet to find out if pushing the album release date was a calculated move by Alicia and her team in order to make the best project possible, or if it was just an error that streaming services will need to correct.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

We're hoping we can get this new project as soon as possible. Alicia Keys has proved to us that she has a lot to say, and we want to hear her.