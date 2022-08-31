When it comes to being booked and busy, Alicia Keys is still a hot commodity in the music business. The multi-Grammy Award winning songstress is currently on tour promoting her eight studio album, KEYS II, with her latest (and most intimate) stop being Vancouver. Alicia took the stage to perform in front of thousands at the Rogers Arena, and even got up close and personal with the crowd as she sang her 2010 smash "No One."

One fan was so excited to see Keys that she grabbed the singer's face and kissed her on the cheek as she moved through the crowd. Although Alicia has yet to speak out about the smooch, fans quickly hopped on social media to come to her defense. "GET ALICIA KEYS OUTTA THERE RIGHT NOW!!!" one fan wrote. Another added, "What possessed that white lady to grab Alicia Keys face & kiss her."

Alicia Keys is getting love from every direction these days. Earlier this month (August 1), her husband Swizz Beatz took to social media to wish his wife a happy 12-year anniversary, writing, "Today 12yrs ago I married my best friend. Every sec has been filled with love and adventures. The best part is we didn’t even start yet. Love you 4 life Queen." Just before their anniversary, the Verzuz creator pulled the ultimate romantic gesture, gifting his wife a 150 carat Egyptian Queen inspired necklace, just because. According to reports, the chain cost Swizz a reported $400K and comes loaded with baguettes around the main piece which were set in a brick formation to resemble the country's Great Pyramids.

Though the couple's love has spanned over a decade, Alicia once revealed that Swizz wasn't even her type at first. "Honestly, I didn't really like him that much," she shared. "I thought he was too ostentatious. Everything with his is really over the top. I used to see him and think, 'He is so annoying.’" 12 years later, love wins.