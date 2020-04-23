mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alicia Keys Inspires With Encouraging Single "Good Job"

Erika Marie
April 23, 2020 01:27
Alicia Keys is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album "Alicia" and shares an uplifting single titled "Good Job."


If you need a bit of encouragement, Alicia Keys has just the song for you. The Grammy Award-winning singer's forthcoming, self-titled album Alicia is set to hit streaming services soon, and to aid in promoting its release, Keys has returned with her single, "Good Job." The piano-laden ballad is inspired by her mother who raised her as a single parent, but as the singer took a look at the times we're living in, it became an ode to all who are helping to do their part in fighting against this pandemic.

“Whether you’re on the front lines at the hospitals, balancing work, family and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you,” Keys reportedly said in a statement. “You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated.” Give "Good Job" a listen and let us know if you're looking forward to hearing the remainder of Alicia.

Quotable Lyrics

Six in the morning
And soon as you walk through that door
Everyone needs you again
The world’s out of order
It’s not as sound
When you’re not around
All day on your feet, hard
Keep that energy

[via]

 

