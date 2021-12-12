This year has seen some legendary names – most notably, Kanye West – appear on Drink Champs. The latest episode of the DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.-hosted podcast found Alicia Keys taking center stage following the release of her new album, KEYS.

During her stint, the “Empire State of Mind” singer touched on music, of course, but perhaps one of the best moments came when she was offered a blunt by her co-stars. “Grown in the mountains of Austria,” EFN said with a smile. “I would prefer Dominican Republic,” the recording artist responded, earning her a laugh.

After inspecting the product, Keys said, “now I do appreciate the wooden filter.” N.O.R.E. then explained that Ye smoked the prototype, and that she would be “the first one to ever smoke that on Smoke Champs.”

“So… I’m not gonna be coughing and shit – I don’t wanna be coughing,” the 40-year-old said before agreeing to light up. The hosts reassured her that they’d edit out a cough, if one happened, and she proceeded to spark the blunt as a round of applause erupted. “Now, let’s make sure I’m not gonna cough,” she said one last time. Following her first hit, the Hell’s Kitchen native was grinning from ear to ear.

The entirety of the two-and-a-half hour long episode featured plenty of entertaining moments, including one where Keys imitated her husband, Swizz Beats. Speaking of the record producer – countless viewers couldn’t help but point out that he really “won the lotto” with his wife.

Check out Alicia Keys’ entire Drink Champs episode above.