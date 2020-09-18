Alicia Keys Empowers On "ALICIA" Album Ft. Miguel, Jill Scott, Snoh Aalegra, Khalid, Tierra Whack

The latest the inspirational sounds of Alicia Keys have finally made their way to streaming services. The multi-hyphenated entertainer delayed her seventh studio album ALICIA indefinitely after the world was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans waited patiently for Keys to share more news about the record's release. Over the last few months, we've received singles including "So Done" featuring Khalid and her most recent ballad "Love Looks Better," a song she performed at the open of the NFL.

“I am that person,” Alicia Keys says of herself as an underdog. “The one that wasn’t supposed to make it out of Hell’s Kitchen, who was supposed to end up being a prostitute, a young mother at 16-years-old, or addicted to drugs. I am the one who was supposed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and got injured or killed. And what the f*ck is a dream? A dream is a luxury, if you have to pay all these bills and put food on the table for your kids. That is why I understand so much about what it means to have the strength to follow your own path. All the songs I’ve ever written that have been considered empowering or uplifting, I’ve written them at my lowest point. Because I needed to remind myself: don’t forget that.”

ALICIA features additional vocals from Sampha, Diamond Platnumz, Snoh Aalegra, Tierra Whack, Miguel, Khalid, and Jill Scott, so stream Keys's latest and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Truth Without Love

2. Time Machine

3. Authors of Forever

4. Wasted Energy Ft. Diamond Platnumz

5. Underdog

6. 3 Hour Drive Ft. Sampha

7. Me x 7 Ft. Tierra Whack

8. Show Me Love Ft. Miguel

9. So Done Ft. Khalid

10. Gramercy Park

11. Love Looks Better

12. You Save Me Ft. Snoh Aalegra

13. Jill Scott Ft. Jill Scott

14. Perfect Way To Die

15. Good Job

