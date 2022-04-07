Alicia Keys Drops Visual For "City Of Gods (Part II)" With A Special Appearance By Slick Rick

That Donda 2 fever isn't quite over and temperatures have once again risen thanks to Alicia Keys. The singer made an appearance on Kanye West's praised project along with Fivio Foreign on "City of Gods." Keys knows how to help craft out a classic with Rap icons, as she did with Jay-Z on "Empire State of Mind," and she gave a similar, haunting take on West's single. She joined the jeen-yuhs hitmaker and Fivio on stage at the art-centered Donda 2 listening event but now, Keys has returned with an alternate version of the track.

The Grammy-winning icon has surfaced with "City of Gods (Part II)," but this time, she flies solo. Keys shared the visual of her new track and in it, she rocks grills and huge Cuban link chains that, throughout the clip, are being placed on her, one by one. It all begins in a close-up shot and by the end of the visual, viewers learn that it's none other than Hip Hop pioneer Slick Rick that is bestowing the jewelry.

Check out "City of Gods (Part II)" and share your thoughts.