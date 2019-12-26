Coparenting can be tough, even for celebrities. New reports by HipHopWired indicated some animosity between Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz' baby mother, Jahna Sebastian. Apparently, Jahna threw major shots at Alicia via social media by sharing a post reciting Oprah's "do's and dont's of step-parenting." The photo of the list followed with the caption: "Funny enough, found this on Oprah’s own website,” Jahna penned. “This is the rule in my family. I am the only Mother to my child. I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever. I am the one who feeds her, is raising her, who came out through the hard times with her and for her, taught her to be a great human being and everything about life. I am the Only Mother to my daughter."

According to Sebastian, the clap back was worth it because Alicia Keys had requested her daughter Nicole to call her "Umi." The aforementioned word reportedly means "mother" in Arabic which is where Jahna believed it best to draw the line. "No one else will be called any kind of ‘mom’ name in English, Arabic, not an ‘Umi’ or anything else in other language by her." Yikes.

[Via]