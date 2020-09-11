mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alicia Keys Doesn't Want People To Forget That "Love Looks Better"

Erika Marie
September 11, 2020 02:38
Love Looks Better
The singer returns with another single that's said to be featured on her forthcoming album, "Alicia."


She first performed her latest single at the 2020 NFL Kick-Off Event on Thursday (September 10), and Alicia Keys quickly turned around to share the the official single on streaming services. "Love Looks Better" comes a month after Alicia Keys and Khalid shared their stripped-down single "So Done" where they defied the norms in the accompanying music video. The piano-playing singer's latest single is said to be featured on her forthcoming project Alicia, a record that was set for a release earlier this year but has been hit with a lengthy, and indefinite delay.

“I think we got so busy, so used to flying so fast that we forgot. We forgot to look at each other, we forgot to stay with each other, listen to each other,” Alicia Keys said of the inspiration behind new song at the NFL event. “We forgot that my love looks better on you. So tonight, let’s make sure we take the time to remember.” Stream "Love Looks Better" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All I, all I ever wanted
Was a dollar and a chance
Find, find what I'm made of
Alright
Coming, coming from the bottom
Better learn how to dance
Find, find what you're made of

