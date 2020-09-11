Alicia Keys Doesn't Want People To Forget That "Love Looks Better"

She first performed her latest single at the 2020 NFL Kick-Off Event on Thursday (September 10), and Alicia Keys quickly turned around to share the the official single on streaming services. "Love Looks Better" comes a month after Alicia Keys and Khalid shared their stripped-down single "So Done" where they defied the norms in the accompanying music video. The piano-playing singer's latest single is said to be featured on her forthcoming project Alicia, a record that was set for a release earlier this year but has been hit with a lengthy, and indefinite delay.

“I think we got so busy, so used to flying so fast that we forgot. We forgot to look at each other, we forgot to stay with each other, listen to each other,” Alicia Keys said of the inspiration behind new song at the NFL event. “We forgot that my love looks better on you. So tonight, let’s make sure we take the time to remember.” Stream "Love Looks Better" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All I, all I ever wanted

Was a dollar and a chance

Find, find what I'm made of

Alright

Coming, coming from the bottom

Better learn how to dance

Find, find what you're made of

