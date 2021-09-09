Alicia Keys & Swae Lee Provide Immaculate Vibes On "LALA (Unlocked)"

Alicia Keys is a legendary name in the pop and r&b world, and whenever she drops new music, fans are captivated by what she puts out. Recently, she has been teasing fans with some new efforts, and today, we were blessed with a collaboration between Keys and Swae Lee on the song "LALA (Unlocked)."

As you will immediately come to find out here, Keys and Swae Lee have very solid music chemistry as the two are constantly trading lines on the verses and choruses. Swae Lee in his pocket on this song as his voice is more commanding than it has ever been, all while Keys rides the ethereal r&b production to perfection. The song provides us with some great vibes and with the colder weather coming into effect, this is going to prove to be a must-add to your playlists.

Let us know what you think about the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Happy but you're unhappy (We in business)

Shorty you're so valid

I'm ready when you're ready (Ready)

Don't you know eyes can be so deadly?