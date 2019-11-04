Alicia Keys Adds 21 Savage To Her Miguel Collaboration, "Show Me Love"

While 21 Savage might initially sound like an odd choice for an Alicia Keys remix, he has shown a great ability to adapt to different musical moods. After all, this is the man who hopped on Normani's extremely poppy "Motivation" last week. The Atlanta rapper also displayed a willingness to get introspective and even test out his singing chops on his last album, I Am > I Was. This remix comes at the perfect time, as all the stars seem to be aligning to usher in Savage's return.

For the "Show Me Love" remix, Savage opts for a heavily-autotuned approach while he fittingly dives into romantic matters. The only change from the original wasn't solely the added rap verse at the beginning. The version that was shared early in September was stripped-back and didn't have any percussion. The remix is loaded with 808s and other drums with interesting textures. Alicia and Miguel's buttery vocals layered over each other still give the song a homey feel.

Miguel also dropped a new song, "Funeral", last Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

When you walk in the house, show me love

It ain't even gotta be Valentine's Day

I'm gon' still leave some roses by the tub

Go through so much in the skreet

I just wanna come home to a meal and a hug