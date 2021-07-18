Alia Fleury Drops Lead Single For New EP Featuring Curren$y

New Orleans singer Alia Fleury has released her debut EP, Letters to Him, on Curren$y's Jet Life Records. The rapper is also featured on the EP's lead single, "C.U.B."

The song, like much of the six-track EP, deals with themes of relationships and breakups. Fleury says that her hometown had a big influence on her growing up with regard to her music.

“There's always music around you inspiring you to get involved in it," she said in a press release. "If it's in your heart, if you have a love for music, then you're always going to be inspired living here because it's everywhere you walk down the street, somebody is playing the saxophone on the corner.”

Check out "C.U.B." below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's cool, tit for tat, we could play that

Your best friend pulling up, I'ma hit you right back

Oh you can't believe I did that

I'm thinking me and you and her, she saying she's with that