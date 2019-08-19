mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Algee Smith Previews New Album With "All Girls Matter"

Milca P.
August 19, 2019 04:42
All Girls Matter
Algee Smith

Algee Smith preview debut album.


After flexing his musical chops in the New Edition film as Ralph Tresvant, hyphenate Algee Smith has been quietly prepping the arrival of his own album, ATL. The song is an ode to women everywhere, and effectively signals the entry of yet another promising crooner set to prove his worth via the delivery of ATL.

"It describes the journey of faith from Atlanta to Los Angeles, it’s just really fun songs," he tells VIBE. "'All Girls Matter' is the first single off of the album. When I hear "All Girls Matter," I think something that women can personalize themselves so they can feel good about it when they say it. When they hear it, they just feel good about themselves."

Listen to the Euphoria star's latest below.

Quotable Lyrics

I could spend it if I want to
I just stack it and keep it
Staying down for a reason
These hoes salty like seasoning

 

Algee Smith new music
