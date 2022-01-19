The internet can be a messy place when it comes to the public feeding into pitting celebrities against one another, and according to Alexis Skyy, she's been a victim of just that. The media personality's social media pages have been flooded with posts and retweets about her newly released book, Life of a Boss Baddie. She has reportedly penned tips about hygiene, credit scores, self-esteem, and manifestation, but some noticed that she retweeted a shady post about Ari Fletcher.

According to Fletcher, she has a stacked schedule as she works with domestic violence victims with her non-profit, but it is said that she is also writing a book of her own. When Skyy tweeted about her recent release, someone asked if this was why Fletcher decided to also have a book, and Skyy's account reposted the message. She was quickly accused of being shady.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

The Neighborhood Talk shared the screenshot but Skyy stepped in to defend herself.

"Funny thing is I never retweeted that. So y'all posting false sh*t," she said. The outlet responded with another post and added, "Okay Alexis." Still, Skyy was unmoved because she didn't want this to escalate into some unnecessary argument. "I didn't even realize It was retweeted yesterday was my book launch . & I was reposting & retweeting everything so to be honest I'm not even on that it's a new year," the model added. "I'm not beefing with anyone."

Back in 2020, there were headlines about Alexis and Ari having serious tension and although things have dissipated, people are still trying to pit these two against one another.