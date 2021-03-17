Alexis Skyy previously claimed that Fetty Wap was the father of her 3-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace, but it was revealed in December 2020 that Brandon Medford is actually the little girl's biological dad. In a new report, Alexis Skyy is confirming that Medford is her daughter's father, claiming that she asked him to take a paternity test two years ago.

According to new exclusive details by The Shade Room, Alexis Skyy allegedly claims to have contacted Brandon Medford two years ago to confirm his paternity of 3-year-old Alaiya Grace, who was born three months prematurely and diagnosed with hydrocephalus. Brandon appeared on an episode of Kitchen Talk to discuss the matter, claiming that he willingly took the test and heard back a week later that he was the child's father.

"I was just shocked and then I was actually excited to know that I do have a little girl in this world and I can become her father," said Medford, co-founder of PTG 365. Alexis Skyy called "cap" on his claims, said he's a "fraud" and then said that he sold her a truck without proper documentation. Alexis reportedly says that Brandon has been absent from her daughter's life and has not been financially supportive.

Meanwhile, Fetty Wap has been posting all kinds of pictures and videos with his kids, proving that he's there for his 6-year old daughter, his 3-year-old son, and his other children.

We'll continue to keep you posted on this dramatic unfolding as more developments occur.