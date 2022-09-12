For the last four years, Alexis Skyy has been a devoted mother to her daughter, Alaiya Grace. The social media influencer and model battled it out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with Masika Kalysha as they were both dating Fetty Wap, and when it was revealed that Skyy was pregnant, news circulated that Fetty was the father of the baby. Alaiya would arrive early and be diagnosed with hydrocephalus, causing the little girl to undergo several surgeries in the first few years of her young life.

It was later revealed that Alaiya's father was a man named Brandon Medford, and over the years, it has been suggested that he hasn't been a steady figure in his daughter's life. In a recent post, Alexis Skyy alleged that their daughter has been hospitalized for days while Medford was out on the town, not returning her calls.

"He won't return my phone calls or text but on social media," she wrote. "It's been 5 months since your daughter seen you and this is what you do. I try my best to co-parent so Lay Lay will never grow up and say I kept her from her dad. I have not been able to eat or sleep as I lay next to Lay Lay in the hospital bed which is fine b/c as a parent we have to make sacrifices to make sure our kids are good."

Skyy lamented that Medford has been inconsistent, adding that she "should have never let your narcissistic self come see her" because Alaiya asks about him. She said that he makes "hypocritical posts daily" painting himself to be a good father, but it seems to be for his other children. "Where is your heart[?]" Skyy asked.

After The Shade Room reposted her message, Skyy dropped off another note about Fetty's involvement after commenters had a bit to say.

"Let me make this clear Fetty and I both knew what it was he decided to still be there for alaiya regardless we had our own past history with everything we went through .. I been reaching out to Brandon 2 years for his to take the test I had to hire a private investigator & then go buy a Bentley from him then he decided to take it he knew he was lay father for 2 years now I never lied to him nothing prior to that we didn’t work there is no excuse for this foolishness ok . Im human I’m not perfect sh*t happens my daughter is my priority. My whole problem is don’t come to her surgery then disappear don’t respond to call nothing."

