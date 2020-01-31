Love & Hip Hop Hollywood's Alexis Skyy was last linked to rapper Trouble but things broke off last year leaving her single and seemingly more ready than ever to mingle as per her recent Instagram flirt. The 25-year-old mother of one (Future's baby mama) recently hit up Instagram to share another sultry bikini share that caught the attention of Black Ink Crew Chicago star Ryan Henry.

Alexis is seen in a two-piece bikini sipping on a beverage with the following caption: “Idk who these n***as are but I wish they would stfu so I can take my video in peace.” From there, Ryan came through with, “Why they so close then?” Prompting Alexis to reply, “Cause maybe you’re not close enough.” Ryan and his baby mother Rachel split last year and he's been very single since then.

When Alexis and trouble ended things they took their break up to Instagram firing shots at each other. "Nobody played with him, he played with himself," she wrote. "I been nothing but loyal n real some people just not ready or often sell us dreams it's life." Trouble commented on her just trying to have "fun" on Instagram with her comments. "Fun? Don't fucking play with me," she replied. "I did nothing to ya but give 100%.. it's sad that you can comment to Instagram shit but can't call or text me for 2 days cause you in Vegas."