Someone is once again calling out Alexis Skyy, but the internet influencer is snapping back. Skyy, like many others in her position, has dabbled in various businesses to aid in bringing in more cash flow. She once had a salon but that went under, and months ago, a former employee took to social media to complain that she hadn't been paid because her paycheck bounced. Skyy would later open up her recovery house in Houston where people could stay and be treated during their post-op weeks following cosmetic surgeries, including BBLs and liposuction.

However, a woman surfaced with a video where she claims she paid $1150 to stay at Skyy's recovery house only to reportedly later find that the website was no longer active, the business's Instagram page was gone, and she couldn't contact Skyy because she was blocked. Skyy issued a response to the controversy, but it did not bode over well.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"My recovery house been closed down 5 months now because someone was hating on me and had the state called on me or my community management to have my house closed in 7 days," Skyy revealed. "Prior to that I stopped accepting bookings my site had a policy that booking your stay was non refundable! However, if your surgery was rescheduled.. you had a 90 day credit after that is no longer refundable, her booking was in July it's January this is the third time she rescheduled .. I have waivers and policies just like any other business.

The public didn't let Skyy off with that explanation and quickly jumped in to question her timeline. On Instagram user pointed out that five months ago was August and asked if the woman booked for July and rescheduled, why wasn't her money returned if the business was no longer active. Check it out below.