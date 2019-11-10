Saturday, the roommate of 21-year old Alexis Crawford was booked and charged with murder after Crawford's body was found a week after she was initially reported missing. Georgia authorities named Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend Barron Brantley, both 21, as suspects in Crawford's murder. Prior to her death, Crawford shared an off-campus apartment with Jones, who was the last person to see her alive.

Atlanta police chief Erika Shields addressed the case in a press conference noting a police report that Alexis filed on October 27th against Barron Brantley for alleged sexual assault.

"Jordyn had been Alexis' friend and roommate. While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford on Oct. 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing," Shields said. "In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley [...] The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking [...] To Alexis' family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending."

Investigators were reportedly led to Crawford's body Friday afternoon in Dekalb, County, Georgia with the medical examiner determining the cause of death to be asphyxiation.

Clark Atlanta University's president Dr. George T. French Jr. released a statement, extending his condolences to Crawford's family and offering grief counseling to students who may need it at this time.