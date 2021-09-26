Last night was a big night for MMA as UFC 266 went down in Las Vegas. There were some big fights on the docket, including a match between the likes of Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz. The biggest fight, however, was between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega for the featherweight title. Volkanovski was coming into this match as the defending champion and with a UFC record of 9-0, fans were expecting him to take the match.

While Volkanovski eventually won by decision, it's clear that this was an all-time classic fight as the two men were swinging at each other relentlessly. Ortega dropped Volkanovski at one point and even tried to choke him out, although the champion was able to break free and go about his way.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

It was a true demonstration of will and determination that had UFC fans out of their seats. As Volkanovski went on to win, many noted just how impressive he was throughout the fight, and they also went on to praise Ortega for putting up such a good fight. While most fans were hoping for the best from Nick Diaz, there is no doubt that the main event brought some entertainment, as well.

Now, Volkanovski is 10-0 in his UFC career, which puts him amongst some of the best fighters in the history of MMA. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see who challenges him, and whether or not they can finally notch a point in that loss column.