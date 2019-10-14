mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alexander Mack Drops Off New "Bachelor" Anthem

Milca P.
October 14, 2019 05:05
Alexander Mack comes through with a smooth new track.


Virginia-bred artist Alexander Mack has returned to share his latest "Bachelor" track, referring to a life of refinement to effectively convey his worth in a matured offering. Well-known for his infusion of old-school vibes into modern soundscapes, Mack doesn't disappoint as he keeps such trends going on the new cut.

"Bachelor is simply a bop about being a distinguished young man with integrity who’s focused on his goals, know’s his worth and doesn’t take any less.”

The new track follows up on this year's '91 Two Forty album and, hopefully, signals toward the effort's follow-up on the horizon.

For now, get into "Bachelor."

Quotable Lyrics

This year I'm coming for it all
and it's mine for the taking
I'm already claiming it
They ask me how it happens
I just give it up to God
Because there's no explaining it

