Alex Vaughn Makes A Great First Impression With Debut Single "Mirage"

The R&B space has been filled with some talented artists over the last few years, and with each new year, there are a plethora of newcomers entering the space. It is hard to get yourself noticed with this influx of artists, however, Alex Vaughn is certainly doing her best to get noticed. She was recently signed to LVRN, and this week, she made her musical debut with the single "Mirage," which is already attracting the attention of fans.

With this song, we get a soulful R&B tune that sees Vaughn singing about a love that she did not expect. It's a love that she simply cannot pull herself away from, and no matter how hard things get, she is yearning for it. This smooth ballad showcases her unique voice, and overall, it is clear that she has the songwriting chops to become a mainstay of the genre.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn near perfect

Beautiful you are, yea

Or is it just a mirage?

You’ve got me in the desert dry

But seeing waterfalls

Someone save me

I’m on the verge of falling