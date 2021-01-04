The final five episodes of Jeopardy! that will feature legendary game show host Alex Trebek are set to air this week on NBC.

"36 years. Over 8,200 episodes. Countless memories. Tune in for Alex's last week of shows," the series' Twitter page posted, Sunday.

The series has yet to name a full-time replacement host for Trebek, but in the meantime, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will serve as the first interim host going forward.

Trebek reportedly gives a final speech during his last appearance on the series that you won't want to miss.

The legendary game show host passed in November, following a battle with Pancreatic Cancer since March 2019. He consistently updated fans on his health status throughout his final months.

In July, he spoke with the New York Times:

Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad. There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.

"Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," a spokesperson for the show announced on November 8th.

