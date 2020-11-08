Alex Trebek was a titan of the broadcasting industry and was beloved as the host of the game show Jeopardy!, which had been on the air since 1984. Despite being diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer back in March of 2019, Trebek continued to shoot new episodes of the show as he went through his treatments. Unfortunately, Trebek tragically lost his battle with cancer today as he passed away at the age of 80.

"Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," a spokesperson for the show stated to TMZ.

During his time as the host of Jeopardy!, Trebek was known for his hilarious quips and deadpan expressions whenever someone would get something wrong. He was a man who brought joy to many people and his loss has certainly come as devastating news to those who had been praying for Trebek to pull through.

Back in July of this year, Trebek was honest about his cancer, saying that he was thinking about stopping chemotherapy as he simply wasn't certain that it was working anymore.

Trebek will certainly be missed by many and rightfully so. RIP to one of the biggest legends of broadcasting.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images