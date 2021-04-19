Alex Smith was a solid quarterback throughout his career although there were times where his luck was truly awful. Perhaps the best example of this was a couple of years ago when Smith suffered perhaps one of the most gruesome injuries in NFL history. He broke numerous bones in his leg and was forced to get a multitude of surgeries. At one point, Smith even got an infection in his leg and it almost killed him. Despite all of these odds, Smith came back and was able to play some games with the Washington Football Team last season.

After parting ways with Washington in the offseason, it was rumored that Alex Smith could be heading to the Houston Texans. Now, however, those plans have changed as Smith took to his Instagram account and made it official that he is retiring.

Smith worked extremely hard to get back onto the field, however, it's clear the damage to his leg took a serious toll on him. Football is a dangerous sport and after everything he has been through, it only makes sense that he would step away from the game so that he could be with his family.

His comeback story will always be a legendary one and it is simply amazing that he worked his way back into the league after such a traumatic event. We wish him nothing but the best, moving forward.