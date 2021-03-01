Alex Smith has been one of the most inspiring stories in the NFL over the past year. Just a couple of years ago, Smith suffered a devastating leg injury that forced him to undergo over a dozen surgeries. Smith almost died from the injury as it ultimately gave him a horrible infection. In the eyes of many, Smith's career in the NFL was completely over although that turned out to not be the case. Smith battled back extremely hard and last season, he found himself starting games for the Washington Football Team.

Unfortunately, Smith's time in Washington has officially come to an end as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed today that Smith and the team would be parting ways. The Washington Football Team is looking for a new starting quarterback and Smith will simply not be a part of that future.

This marks the very first time in Smith's career that he will be a free agent, which is certainly a scary position to be in. Following his comeback, it was quite clear that Smith wasn't as mobile as he used to be, so it will be interesting to see where he lands, and whether or not he will get to be a starter.

There are plenty of quarterbacks on the move this offseason, and Smith will have to contend with all of them.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images