Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez were present at the recent Golden Globes ceremony since JLo was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Romona in the critically acclaimed film, Hustlers. While Jennifer's outstanding role was beloved by many, she lost the trophy to actress Laura Dern for her work in Marriage Story.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

However, if Jennifer was at one point feeling down about the loss her life partner Alex shared some encouraging and uplifting words for her on how a trophy doesn't dim any light and accomplishment that was made. "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion," he wrote.

"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it."

Jennifer replied writing, "You are my everything" followed by a loving post of her own. "I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me... I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho."