Alex Rodriguez has teamed up with Alma Mater Footwear for a brand new sneaker collaboration dubbed "The Champ," honoring the 10-year anniversary of the New York Yankees' 2009 World Series championship.

The limited edition sneakers, priced at $189, instantly sold out during the pre-sale, but New Yorkers will have a chance to cop a pair at SneakersNStuff located at 22 Little W 12 St in Manhattan. A-Rod himself will be at the shop on Thursday, November 14 for an in-store event starting at 6pm.

The kicks, which were handcrafted in Portugal, come equipped with a high quality full-grain Nappa leather upper done up in black with A-Rod's logo on the tongue in gold. The commemorative date (11/4/09) is also pressed in gold foil on both shoes. Additional details include a forefoot strap allowing for a custom fit, and a premium comfort sock bed with a leather inner lining.

Check out the official photos below, via Alma Mater Footwear.