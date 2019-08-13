Alex Rodriguez has proved time and time over just why Jennifer Lopez is so in love with him. From his extravagant gifts for his soon-to-be-wife to his endless support of her in her moments of sadness, Alex is clearly so in love with Jennifer and isn't afraid to show it. "That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever," Jennifer previously said of her man.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer is wrapping up her It's My party Tour in Russia and Alex just couldn't get his mind of his fiancee who he was missing like crazy while she's working on the other side of the world. The former baseball player shared an image to Instagram that sees Jennifer looking all kinds of fine with a caption that champions her success. "Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go. Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home!" Alex wrote.

"To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened," Alex previously stated of his relationship. "It was just too much craziness. I wasn’t mature enough. You know, boys, we got to get our dumbness out of the way."