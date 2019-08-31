Alex Rodriguez is now a happily engaged man to none other than Jennifer Lopez. The couple has been living together for some time now, mixing their blended family with two children each. With all combined, Alex no longer needs his former Hollywood bachelor pad which is why the retired baseball player has put his bungalow on the market.

TMZ reports that Alex closed a deal on the home just yesterday with a price tag of $4.4 million. The 3,700 sq. ft. home was once owned by Meryl Streep and features stunning views since it was originally the location for an architectural research program known as the Honnold & Rex Research House in the 1950s.



Alex and Jennifer are seemingly still in no rush to get married even though they've been engaged for a few months now. Considering Jennifer's movie moves, the moment just hasn't come along for them to dedicate time to the planning of their special day.

"We haven't started planning yet, you know, we just got engaged, and then right afterwards we started working right away and we're working the rest of the year so I don't know, I don't know what's going to happen. We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it in somewhere of we're going to wait so you know..." the "Dinero" singer previously explained. "I really don't know yet, It's easy, I'm not lying right now."