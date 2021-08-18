Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez said that he’s “grateful” for the “incredible life” he had with his ex, Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez discussed his relationship with his ex-fiance with Entertainment Tonight, Tuesday.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he told the publication.

Rodriguez added that his daughters, Natasha and Ella, now have the “opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In the end, he says he is grateful: “I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement back in March 2021.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

In the time since, Lopez has begun dating Ben Affleck.

[Via]