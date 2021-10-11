2021 has delivered an undeniable amount of weirdness, but one thing no one could’ve predicted was the reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two stars got together back in 2002, and quickly found their way back to one another after the “Jenny from the Block” singer split from fiancé, Alex Rodriguez in April.

Lopez and Rodriguez first started dating back in 2017, then got engaged in March of 2019. PEOPLE reports that the actress was the one to end things with her partner.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the former couple’s joint breakup statement reads.

“We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The Hustlers actress has obviously dived back into the dating world since, but apparently, Rodriguez is still enjoying life as a bachelor.

Last Thursday night, the former MLB player sat down with Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Frank Thomas on Fox News to assist with coverage of the American League Division Series.

As the group poked fun at some Tampa Bay Rays players who had been spotted snacking on popcorn in the dugout, the screen changed to show a throwback of Rodriguez eating the same snack back in 2010, being fed to him by his then-girlfriend, Cameron Diaz.

“It's not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game," Burkhardt joked as the footage played.

“KB, that's maybe why I'm single,” the 46-year-old replied with a cheeky smile.

See the funny moment for yourself below.

