MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore are in the process of negotiating with Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to purchase the NBA team. The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reports that there is a 30-day exclusive negotiating window and if their bid is successful, Rodriguez and Lore will takeover ownership in two-and-a-half years.

“We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor," the pair wrote in a statement confirming their interest in the organization. "Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization the talented team and their incredible fans.”



Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Last year, it was reported that Rodriguez and his wife Jennifer Lopez were interested in purchasing the New York Mets, but a concrete deal never came to fruition.

He explained the duo's failed vision for the Mets in an interview with Sportico, last year:

When we looked at the Mets, we looked at it is intellectual property. ... We looked at this like an entertainment sports media platform. And we thought baseball was just a small part of it. But through Jennifer we could we could drive the music with Live Nation business at Citi Field. With e-commerce we thought we had Mark Lloyd, best in class, what he’s done with Walmart, we could do the same with the Mets.

