Alex Rodriguez is a father of two daughters who simply won't allow him to follow them on Instagram. The latter was revealed during an appearance on Chicks in the Office podcast where the 44-year-old explained how in retaliation, he "absolutely" made a burner dad account to see what his children are up to on the 'Gram.

While he can't see there feeds as much as he wants, his offspring - Natasha and Ella - always let him know how they feel about his social media shares. "Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness, whatever I do. They're so good. Every time I post something, usually like, five out of 10, both of them would DM and say, 'Dad, are you serious?" he explained. "Dad, you know I'm going into high school this year. Dad, this is how bullying starts."

Natasha and Ella have even requested to be notified of any images their dad posts of them and thankfully he understands where they're coming from. "I have contracts with both of them that if I post something - now, you know, they're getting to be teenagers, they have to approve everything - and I'm like, 'Okay, I got it, I'm sorry,'" he explained.

Alex has now become a father of four since getting engaged to Jennifer Lopez, taking his burner account to a new level of use.