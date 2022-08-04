Alex Jones, the infamous host of Infowars, has been embroiled in a defamation case after years of claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a false flag operation. Now, in a massive blunder, Jones' lawyer accidentally sent the entire contents of the conspiracy theorist's phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs.

On Wednesday, Mark Bankston, one of lawyers for the parents of a child who was killed during the 2012 shooting, said that "12 days ago, [Jones’] attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text” and email on Jones' phone. After the reveal, Bankston then turned to Jones and asked, "Do you know what perjury is?"

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The parents of Sandy Hook victims are suing the Infowars founder for $150 million in damages. Over the years, Jones spent time on his inflammatory program claiming the shooting wasn't real and that the parents of the children were "crisis actors." Jones has now walked back these claims, and said that he never personally endorsed the conspiracy theories. The texts revealed by Bankston, however, tell a different story, showing that Jones had okayed Sandy Hook conspiracy theory for years after the massacre.

The accidentally leaked documents also revealed the finances of Infowars, which have proven to be elusive for a long time. Bankston showed through emails that the company was making over $800,000 a day at one point in 2018. This, too, contradicted a statement Jones made earlier in the trial, when he claimed that his company never made more than $200,000 in a single day. Even after the evidence was released, Jones maintained that a $2 million judgement in the case will destroy the company. According to Bankston, the phone documents also revealed that even after being "deplatformed," Jones' company made more and more money. This, again, contradicted earlier claims by Jones.

It appeared that Jones and his lawyers were caught completely off-guard by the fact that the Sandy Hook families now had the entirety of Jones' phone's contents. Bankston said, however, that he had told the Jones' lawyers twelve days ago.

[via]