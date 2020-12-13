Ever since President Donald Trump's loss in the election, he has been on a mission to convince his loyal supporters that he lost because of widespread voter fraud. So far, Trump has done next to nothing to back up these claims and his legal team has been taking L after L in the courts. In fact, the Supreme Court recently shot down Texas' bid to have the results overturned, which many felt was the final nail in the coffin for the Trump campaign.

Yesterday, Trump supporters took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to voice their displeasure with what's gone on over the past few weeks. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was also in attendance and at one point, he gave a speech in which he referred to Joe Biden as the Democrats as "pedophile globalists." He then went on to threaten the President-Elect, saying "Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be removed, one way or another!"

The crowd seemed to love Jones' speech as they ate up every last word. Over the past few weeks, the Proud Boys have been specifically riled up over the results of the election and have been looking to start violent acts. Needless to say, Trump's base is signaling that they are ready to fight, which is a scary thought when you consider how Biden won the election, fair, and square.

Despite being de-platformed by the likes of Twitter and YouTube, it seems like Jones won't be going away, anytime soon.

Sergio Flores/Getty Images