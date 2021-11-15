InfoWars founder Alex Jones has lost his fourth case against the families impacted by the Sandy Hook shooting that took place in December of 2012, which he previously stated that he believed to be a hoax. On Monday, Jones and entities owned by him were found liable by default in the defamation suit, CNN reports.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis has ruled against Jones because of his failure to comply with the discovery process, specifically noting that he had not turned over financial and analytical data requested on numerous occasions by plaintiffs of the Sandy Hook families.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” the virtual hearing heard Bellis say. The Judge also revealed that she held off scheduling Monday’s sanctions “in hopes these problems would be corrected,” alas, they were not.

Chris Mattel of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, who represents the aforementioned plantiffs has said, “While the families are grateful for the Court’s ruling, they remain focused on uncovering the truth. As the Court noted, Alex Jones and his companies have deliberately concealed evidence of the relationship between what they publish and how they make money.”

“Mr. Jones was given every opportunity to comply but, when he chose instead to withhold evidence for more than two years, the Court was left with no choice but to rule as it did today. While today’s ruling is a legal victory, the battle to shed light on how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues.”

As CNN reports, the case will now proceed to a hearing, and damages will be awarded to the defendants.

Check back in with HNHH for more updates on Alex Jones vs. the Sandy Hook families.

[Via]