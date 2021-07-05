Coming off former rapper Joe Budden's distaste for Andrew Schulz in regards to working with political commentator Alex Jones, the (latter) podcast host had about as much to complain about as always.

Rehashing a quote from Jones slamming Budden, he said, "Just because you are this black person paid by the corporate media to spew racism to divide this country in the world. I didn't do anything to you. I don't owe you anything. And you are despicable lying about me." On top of all that, he starts everything off by saying, "You don't even know who the hell I am!" when, in all reality, there's not much more we need to know to judge the man's character.

In response to the very strange collection of people involved, Twitter reacted as they usually do in situations like these: sharing their distaste for Alex Jones.

Twitter's disdain for the beyond-conservative talk-show host has been apparent for years now, and every time a new spat like this pops up, the app's majority is more than happy to hypothetically spit on whatever he has to say. Hell, he was already banned from a handful of platforms like YouTube and FaceBook over three years ago. Joe Budden is yet to respond to Jones's rant, though it seems that saving his breath is preferable to debating with this brick wall of a human.