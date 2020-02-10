When Ciara secured Russell Wilson as her man, she revealed that she had previously prayed for a partner like him before he came into her life. “I prayed for a God-fearing man; I prayed for discernment; I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I gained from the experience I was going through. I prayed for a man that loved kids because obviously, me having my son— if you’re going to love me, you [have to] love him," she said.

Cassie and Alex Fine recently welcomed their first child together and the personal trainer shared a lovely photo of his two ladies to Instagram with a caption that reads, "The absolute greatest gifts God gave me is two of the most beautiful happy girls." A follower of Alex commented, suggesting that Ciara may have possibly shared her prayer with Cassie to secure a man like her husband.

"What if Russell shared the prayer with me?" Alex responded.

Before the birth of their daughter, Frankie, Alex penned a sweet letter to his newborn about the amount of love he plans on showing her. "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," he wrote. "[...] I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl."