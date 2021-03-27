Earlier this month, Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain after an on-air spat with fellow TV personality Alex Beresford. The fight erupted when the two were discussing Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who said she was left “suicidal” when tensions within the Royal Family rose during her pregnancy. Morgan originally said he didn’t “believe a word she says,” prompting Alex Beresford to call Morgan out for being insensitive and rude. Morgan refused to apologize, walking out of the show in early March and quitting shortly after.

This week, Alex Beresford returned to GMB as a presenter following Morgan’s abrupt exit, hosting the show alongside Kate Garraway. The episode went on relatively normally, with Kate saying it was “lovely” to have Alex back on the show. It seems as though Alex felt pretty justified about being welcomed back to GMB, liking a Tweet a few hours later from former radio presenter Maya Jama that said, “good things come when you're not a prick.”

Despite this Tweet that seemingly shades Piers Morgan, Beresford has insisted that he did not want Morgan to quit the show. “I didn't want him to quit - but I did want him to listen,” Beresford said. “Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for… He's given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!"

