Alessia Cara Is "Ready" To Kick Off "This Summer"

We're only eight months removed from the release of Alessia Cara's sophomore album, The Pains of Growing, and yet she’s already working on her follow up. A couple days ago, the "Here" singer announced she will be releasing a new EP called This Summer on September 6th via Def Jam Recordings. To kick off the campaign & roll out, Alessia has decided to come through today and share the first single called “Ready.”

“Caught the writing bug out of the blue and made an EP. it’s called This Summer. I’ll be releasing a new track every couple of weeks until it’s release,” she said. Take a listen to the new Summer release and let us know what you think.

In addition to the EP, Cara will also be hitting the road this Fall for a headlining tour that kicks off October 21st in Boston, Massachusetts and wraps November 20th in Houston, Texas. Peep tour dates right here if interested.

Quotable Lyrics:

I think it’s safe to say that you would always change

New colors day-to-day, my friend, you are a hurricane

The look on your face, all the things you say

Send me to outer space, my friend, you test my patience