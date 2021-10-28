As the investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust continues, actor Alec Baldwin is seemingly declaring his innocence on Twitter. Recently, he retweeted an article from The New York Times, which reports that the gun Baldwin fired (which ultimately killed the cinematographer) was “not thoroughly checked.”

“Before he handed a revolver that he had declared ‘cold’ to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film ‘Rust,’ Dave Halls, an assistant director, told a detective he should have inspected each round in each chamber, according to an affidavit. But he did not,” the text above the article link reads.

Shortly after Hutchins’ tragic death, the 30 Rock actor released a statement expressing his “shock and sadness.” He informed followers that he was fully cooperating with the police investigation then added, “my heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

According to TMZ, head armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told authorities that prior to the incident, the gun was locked in a safe which very few people had access to. Allegedly, several people on set told the gossip site that outside of filming, the gun was known to be used for recreational purposes and target practice.

Yesterday, the Santa Fe Co. Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney held a press conference during which they shared that “charges are technically still on the table for everyone involved.”

The late director of photography’s family has also spoken out following their unfortunate loss. Her father shared that he “doesn’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible – it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”

For more information on the Rust shooting, read our story from last week on the initial incident.

