Reflecting on the infamous Rust shooting from 2021 that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin says that the incident has cost him several jobs as well as having "taken years off" his life due to the stress. The actor spoke about the shooting during a recent interview with CNN.

"I got fired from another job yesterday," he told the outlet. "There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

Baldwin added that former President Donald Trump's public claim that he killed Hutchins on purpose has caused him to fear for his safety.

"There is just this torrent of people attacking me who don't know the facts," he explained, adding that the support of his family is what has been keeping him going.

"If I didn't have my wife, I don't know where I would be right now," Baldwin added. "If I didn't have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate."

Prosecutors are still waiting on the investigative report from the Santa Fe Sheriff's office to determine the legal recourse from the October 21, 2021 shooting. Baldwin has long-maintained his lack of culpability, instead shifting blame onto armorer and props assistant Hannah Gutierrez Reed, and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed him the gun.

