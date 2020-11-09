Alec Baldwin, who has starred on Saturday Night Live as President Donald Trump throughout his presidency, is excited to finally retire his character, following Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 Presidential Election.

D Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!” Baldwin tweeted.

He continued: “It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do … They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago … On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!”

For his portrayal, Baldwin was awarded a Primetime Emmy in 2017.

SNL's first episode after the results of the election were confirmed was hosted by Dave Chappelle and included numerous political sketches. The episode began with a cold open satirizing Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris', victory speeches. The Foo Fighters were featured as the musical guest for the episode.

Baldwin concluded his tweets with a final black and white character of himself holding a "you're welcome" sign while in character as Trump.

Trump has yet to concede the election to Biden.

